Israeli father of six stabbed by terrorist in Hadera dies of wounds

Rafael Mordechai Fishof, a 35-year-old Hadera resident, died on Thursday of the wounds sustained in a terrorist stabbing attack on Wednesday.

Fishhoff, a father of six, accompanied his wife to a Bnei Brak-bound bus and was attacked near the station. His wife received the news while she was on her way to Bnei Brak, causing her to get off the bus and head back to the scene.

The mayor of Hadera, Nir Ben Haim, said: "Yesterday we stood at the hospital, prayed for his welfare and hoped for his recovery, but our heart broke in front of the difficult news. The city of Hadera is grieving and participates in the heavy mourning".

Six people were injured in various ways in the stabbing attack, which occurred at four adjacent scenes. The terrorist is Ahmad Jabarin, a 36-year-old Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm, is known to the police. He was neutralized by an armed civilian who was on the scene, and was arrested by security forces.