Jerusalem imam detained after eulogizing Haniyeh as 'martyr' in Temple Mount sermon

Israel Police on Friday opened an investigation into an imam suspected of making inciting statements and supporting terrorism during a sermon given earlier in the day on the Temple Mount. The imam has been brought in for questioning by the Jerusalem District Central Unit.

Police launched the proceedings following the imam’s remarks related to Ismail Haniyeh, the recently eliminated leader of the Hamas terrorist organization.

This is not the first time this imam has been investigated by the police for incitement. Recently, following an investigation by the Jerusalem District Major Crime Unit, the state prosecution filed an indictment against him for incitement to terrorism and praising terrorists.