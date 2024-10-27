Mass casualty terror attack near Tel Aviv as truck rams into crowded bus stop

A truck driven by a Palestinian terrorist rammed into a crowded bus stop near Tel Aviv on Sunday, causing numerous casualties. Saying the incident represented a terrorist attack, authorities called it a mass casualty event and called on the public to donate blood to the MDA emergency service.

The driver was "neutralized," reports said, meaning he was shot; it wasn't immediately clear whether he was fatally shot or was still alive.

At least 37 people were hospitalized, including at least five seriously wounded.