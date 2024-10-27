Mass casualty terror attack near Tel Aviv as truck rams into crowded bus stop

The driver was neutralized; MDA emergency service calls for blood donations

Scene of the ramming attack near Tel Aviv
Scene of the ramming attack near Tel Aviv United Hatzalah

A truck driven by a Palestinian terrorist rammed into a crowded bus stop near Tel Aviv on Sunday, causing numerous casualties. Saying the incident represented a terrorist attack, authorities called it a mass casualty event and called on the public to donate blood to the MDA emergency service. 

The driver was "neutralized," reports said, meaning he was shot; it wasn't immediately clear whether he was fatally shot or was still alive. 

At least 37 people were hospitalized, including at least five seriously wounded. 

