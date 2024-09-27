Netanyahu at UNGA: Israel is fighting for its life

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the seven-front war the Jewish state is currently embroiled in as an existential battle.

Israel “is fighting for its life” against Hamas, Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies, he said.

The leader reiterated that Hamas, an antisemitic terror group devoted to Israel's destruction, cannot be a part of any post-war political arrangement in Gaza.

“If Hamas stays in power, it will regroup and rearm and attack Israel again and again and again as it has vowed to do. Hamas has got to go.”

“Israel will win this battle, because we don’t have a choice. Israel will not go gently into that good night," he said, paraphrasing Dylan Thomas.