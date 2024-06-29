Thanking rescuers, Noa Argamani urges to free remaining hostages

Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani said in a video message released Saturday that during the eight months she spent in Hamas captivity her parents were foremost on her mind.

The video featuring Argamani, one of four hostages rescued by Israeli special forces in Gaza on June 8, was broadcast at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

She called on Israelis to remember the remaining hostages held in Gaza, including her partner Avinatan Or.

“We can’t forget about those 120 hostages in Gaza, who are waiting for a happy ending,” she said.

Images from the kidnapping of Argamani and her partner, taken by jihadists to Gaza aboard a motorcycle, are among the best-known from the blackest day in Israel's history.

She conveyed her condolences to the family of Arnon Zmora, a counterterrorism officer killed during the rescue mission.

She signed off with the words: “May we know how to love and not to hate.”