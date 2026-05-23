Trump: Agreement with Iran 'largely negotiated'; call with Netanyahu went 'very well'; Hormuz to be opened | LIVE BLOG
Iranian parliament speaker says "our armed forces have rebuilt during ceasefire, are ready to 'crush' US is Trump 'acts foolishly' and restarts war"
Northern Israeli communities experienced a seemingly non-stop series of drone attacks early on Saturday. The IDF said that following the activation of sirens in Kiryat Shmona, the impact of a suspicious aerial target was identified inside Israeli territory near the Lebanese border.
Another drone impacted in northern Israeli community of Rosh HaNikra, causing no casualties.
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Trump: Agreement with Iran has been largely negotiated; call with Netanyahu went 'very well'; Strait of Hormuz to be opened
Report: Gulf leaders hail progress in Trump’s Iran talks, press him to clinch accord; Trump expected to speak to Netanyahu later
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Report: Mediators increasingly optimistic another 60-day ceasefire extension is within reach
Iranian official says 'memorandum of understanding' reached with Pakistani mediator excludes nuclear issue; awaiting US response
Unnamed Iranian official tells Arab media that "The memorandum of understanding includes ending the war, lifting the blockade, opening the Strait of Hormuz, and the withdrawal of American forces from the war zone.
The memorandum excludes issues pertaining to Iran's uranium development program as those are "complex and require sufficient time for negotiation."
30 days after the agreement, the door can be opened for nuclear negotiations.
The Pakistani army chief was scheduled to announce the memorandum of understanding in Tehran, but he left to coordinate with Washington.
Qatar played a key role in drafting the memorandum of understanding, and there was communication between the mediators and Washington.
Iran cannot offer more concessions than those stipulated in the memorandum of understanding."
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
Iranian state media says Pakistani military chief Asim Munir left Tehran after meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Itamar Ben Gvir is barred from entering France, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announces
Marco Rubio is on an official trip to India
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Iran’s parliament speaker: Our armed forces rebuilt during ceasefire and are ready to 'crush' US is Trump acts foolishly and restarts war
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: "Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire in such a way that if Trump acts foolishly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the US than on the first day of the war.
We will not deviate from the rights of our nation and country, especially with a party that is not honest at all and there is no trust in it."
Report: Pakistani mediators told Iran that Washington could resume war if Tehran rejects latest proposal