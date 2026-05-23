Iranian official says 'memorandum of understanding' reached with Pakistani mediator excludes nuclear issue; awaiting US response

Unnamed Iranian official tells Arab media that "The memorandum of understanding includes ending the war, lifting the blockade, opening the Strait of Hormuz, and the withdrawal of American forces from the war zone.

The memorandum excludes issues pertaining to Iran's uranium development program as those are "complex and require sufficient time for negotiation."

30 days after the agreement, the door can be opened for nuclear negotiations.

The Pakistani army chief was scheduled to announce the memorandum of understanding in Tehran, but he left to coordinate with Washington.

Qatar played a key role in drafting the memorandum of understanding, and there was communication between the mediators and Washington.

Iran cannot offer more concessions than those stipulated in the memorandum of understanding."