One Year Since October 7: Israel Bonds & ILTV Virtual Event

On the solemn anniversary of October 7, 2023, Israel Bonds/Development Corporation for Israel and ILTV are coming together to share valiant stories, honor the precious lives massacred on that horrific day, and commend those who have relentlessly defended Israel’s security and freedom over the past 365 days.

The broadcast is open to all and free to attend. Click here to register NOW.

Israel Bonds

This special virtual memorial event held on October 7 at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PT will highlight prominent figures, including Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, who will deliver impactful remarks emphasizing the nation’s resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges. Dani Naveh, President & CEO of Israel Bonds, will discuss the organization’s vital role in bolstering Israel’s economy and security. Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Director-General of the Ministry of Defense, will provide insights into Israel’s ongoing military efforts for national protection. The family of Staff Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas z”l, who lost his life fighting Hamas on October 7th, will share his poignant and heroic story. Additionally, the musical group Hatikva6 will discuss their recent song “Superheroes,” celebrating the courage of both civilians and soldiers and much more!

Israel Bonds

Monday, October 7 at 12:00PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Share with your friends and family and register here today to the virtual event. here

Together we are delivering a strong message to the world: we stand together, committed to ensuring that another 10/7 never happens.

Click here to register NOW.