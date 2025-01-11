Report: Hochstein pledged full Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon by Jan 26

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has committed to Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon by the end of the month, according to a report in Al Akhbar, a Lebanon-based Hezbollah mouthpiece.

On November 14, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a U.S.-brokered 60-day ceasefire that calls for a phased Israeli military pullout after more than a year of war, started on October 8, 2023 by the Shiite jihadists.

Under the agreement, Hezbollah terrorists must leave positions in south Lebanon and move north of the Litani River, which runs some 30 kilometers north of the border with Israel, along with a full Israeli withdrawal from the south.

According to the report, Hochstein circulated the promise of a complete IDF withdrawal among official sources in Lebanon that Washington.

The report further added the U.S. demand that the Lebanese army reinforce its units and increase its alert level, to boost its ability to resist the significantly weakened but still powerful Shiite group.

Hochstein is also reportedly demanding that Hezbollah hand all it weapons south of the Litani River over to the Lebanese military