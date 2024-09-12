Investing in real estate can be an exciting but daunting prospect.

That's why i24NEWS is teaming up with leading developers and experts to break down everything you need to know about finding and buying your dream home in Israel. From the technical and legal challenges that may come up, to knowing which areas are the most lucrative for investment, i24NEWS brings you the answers.

Revamping Tel Aviv: Urban renewal in the nonstop city

Urban renewal makes up about half of the development projects across Israel, and Tel Aviv is no exception. It's no surprise - being such a small country, there is limited supply to meet the high demand, making these projects a great solution.

Oron Real Estate, part of the Oron Group, gives us an inside look at one of their new developments giving the nonstop city a facelift, which has a lot of potential to see prices sky rocket in the future. Take a look >>