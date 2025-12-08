Security guards accused of taking bribes to let Palestinians enter West Bank settlement

Seven security guards employed in the Givat Ze'ev settlement, located just north of Jerusalem, were arrested over the past week, police confirmed on Monday.

Authorities suspect that the guards accepted bribes in exchange for allowing Palestinian workers to enter the settlement without authorization, potentially enabling them to travel further into Israeli-controlled areas.

According to Israeli media reports, the men worked for a private security company contracted to provide services for the settlement. Investigators believe they used their access to surveillance and entry-control systems to facilitate illegal crossings from other areas of the West Bank.

The case surfaced after the Givat Ze'ev local council lodged an official complaint. Council president Yossi Asraf condemned the alleged actions as “extremely serious,” emphasizing that the community relies on the integrity of its security arrangements. “Any breach of this system is unacceptable and cannot be forgiven,” he said in a statement.

The suspects are now being interrogated to assess the extent of the violations, whether they acted alone, and whether a broader network was involved in enabling these unauthorized entries.