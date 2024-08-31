Shouting match reported between PM, Gallant over hostage talks

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly stormed out of a government meeting on Friday following a shouting match with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the hostage deal and ceasefire talks.

Gallant, witnesses told Hebrew media outlets, charged that Netanyahu effectively condemned the hostages to ending their lives in captivity, amid general rancor at the cabinet meeting.

Gallant, it is understood, made the case for moving forward toward a deal that would free the hostages as soon as possible, at the expense of giving up control of the strategic Philadelphi corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border.