During a televised address on Monday, Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich issued a rare apology to Israelis for the failures surrounding the October 7 attacks, while maintaining a firm stance on the Gaza issue.

“There are many things to apologize for, and many people to apologize to,” Smotrich acknowledged, emphasizing the state's inability to protect citizens during the assaults.

He drew a stark comparison to the Holocaust, stating, “On that day, the great and beloved State of Israel, which rose from the ruins of the Holocaust with the slogan ‘Never Again,’ was not there for many of its citizens for dozens of hours.” He referred to the lengthy duration of the attacks in southern Israel, highlighting the absence of military and governmental intervention.

In his remarks, Smotrich linked his statements to the religious significance of the upcoming Yom Kippur, stating, "We are in the ten days of repentance... Repentance is correcting things that we have not done well enough." He also underscored the importance of helping displaced residents return home and the need to rebuild affected areas.

On the contentious topic of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Smotrich reiterated his belief that such aid serves as an "asset" for Hamas and advocated for Israeli military oversight of it, a view that has faced resistance from security officials. He also expressed support for the possibility of resuming Israeli civilian settlement in Gaza if political conditions allow, asserting that a stable Jewish presence is crucial for long-term security.

Regarding the hostages taken during the attacks, Smotrich described their return as both a "moral obligation and a national obligation," but hesitated to fully endorse potential compromises. He stated, “I don't think we missed an opportunity to free them... There are prices that a country that wants to ensure its survival should not pay, even to bring back the kidnapped people.”