"There is no greater moral, human, Jewish obligation than to bring our children home"

In a heartfelt address to the nation on Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the government to approve the deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas, describing the agreement as "just," "important," and "necessary."

Herzog emphasized that the release of hostages, particularly children and families who have endured unimaginable trauma, was not only a moral obligation but also a deeply ingrained responsibility for the Israeli state.

"There is no greater moral, human, Jewish or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters home," Herzog declared, speaking emotionally about the toll the ongoing hostage crisis has taken on families across Israel.

He acknowledged the emotional and logistical challenges the deal presents, particularly in light of the first phase, which will see only a portion of the hostages released.

Herzog specifically referenced the heartbreaking case of four-year-old Avigail Idan, who was orphaned when her parents were killed, underscoring that "saving one life is saving a whole world." He expressed profound gratitude to the international mediators, including the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, who have worked tirelessly to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

In addition to calling for the release of all hostages, Herzog made a poignant appeal to support the families of those who would not be freed in the initial phase of the deal. "We will not rest until all our sons and daughters are home," he promised, reinforcing his commitment to securing the release of every individual held by Hamas.

Closing his speech, Herzog conveyed his belief that the hostage deal, despite its challenges, would ultimately strengthen Israel as a nation. "I wholeheartedly believe that this will make us a stronger, better, and more united nation," he said, invoking Israel's core values of "mutual responsibility, unity, and the understanding that to save one life is to save all of humanity."