'Trump doesn’t speak Shia': Israeli officials tell i24NEWS Trump team misunderstands Iran, Hezbollah

Behind closed doors in Jerusalem, sharp criticism is being directed at US President Donald Trump and his negotiating team over their approach to Iran and Hezbollah.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2068389098730180999 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed ministers to avoid personal attacks on Trump, senior Israeli officials privately argue that Washington fundamentally misunderstands the ideology driving Tehran and Hezbollah.

“One sentence sums it up,” a senior source told i24NEWS: “Trump doesn’t speak Shia.”

According to Israeli officials, the President and his team fail to grasp what motivates decision-makers in Tehran and Hezbollah. Another source put it more colorfully: “He’s eating hummus with a tortilla.”

The concern in Jerusalem is that Iran intends to use any agreement to rebuild its economy and military capabilities while offering little of substance on its nuclear program — and, just as importantly, expanding its regional influence through Hezbollah and other terrorist proxies.