'Why aren't we dismantling Hezbollah?' – Tensions over Lebanon flare during Israeli gov't meeting
While Netanyahu claimed that Washington understands Israel's security needs, other minister charged that the expected agreement would expose IDF soldiers to unnecessary and unacceptable risk
Tensions surfaced during Thursday's Israeli security cabinet meeting over the current ceasefire in Lebanon.
According to a source familiar with the discussion, it unfolded as follows:
Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Any immediate threat—our soldiers on the ground respond. We are not restricting any soldier.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “What about an emerging threat? If we see Hezbollah rearming, why aren’t we dismantling them?”
Minister Orit Strook: “This is drawing criticism from soldiers, who feel like they’re sitting ducks. It’s good that every immediate threat is being addressed.”
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir: “You wanted a ceasefire.”
Ben-Gvir: “I don’t want a ceasefire. That’s exactly why.”
Netanyahu: “The Americans understand our right to defend ourselves.”
Defense Minister Israel Katz: “Every soldier can respond immediately.”
Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf: “But not beyond the Yellow Line.”
Strook: “Hezbollah continues to move ammunition.”
Katz: “The ceasefire has advantages and disadvantages, but we are not putting any soldier at risk.”
Ben-Gvir: “Soldiers have already been wounded. This is an opportunity to collapse the agreement. We can strike hundreds of targets and bombard them.”