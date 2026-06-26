Tensions surfaced during Thursday's Israeli security cabinet meeting over the current ceasefire in Lebanon.

According to a source familiar with the discussion, it unfolded as follows:

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “Any immediate threat—our soldiers on the ground respond. We are not restricting any soldier.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “What about an emerging threat? If we see Hezbollah rearming, why aren’t we dismantling them?”

Minister Orit Strook: “This is drawing criticism from soldiers, who feel like they’re sitting ducks. It’s good that every immediate threat is being addressed.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir: “You wanted a ceasefire.”

Ben-Gvir: “I don’t want a ceasefire. That’s exactly why.”

Netanyahu: “The Americans understand our right to defend ourselves.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz: “Every soldier can respond immediately.”

Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf: “But not beyond the Yellow Line.”

Strook: “Hezbollah continues to move ammunition.”

Katz: “The ceasefire has advantages and disadvantages, but we are not putting any soldier at risk.”

Ben-Gvir: “Soldiers have already been wounded. This is an opportunity to collapse the agreement. We can strike hundreds of targets and bombard them.”