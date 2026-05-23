Against the backdrop of the latest developments in the negotiations with Iran, Israeli officials admit on Saturday that the current US focus is on the nuclear issue, while the Iranian missile program may be postponed to a later stage.

Israel, according to a source familiar with the matter, may ultimately have to deal with it on its own.

Based on the talks with the Americans, there is growing recognition that President Donald Trump needs a “victory image” in the form of removing enriched uranium from Iranian soil, hence Washington’s heavy focus on that issue.

Further to the report about friction with Washington, a source familiar with the matter admits the negotiations are being conducted under a very high level of secrecy, and Israel is not being updated around the clock.

While the president is speaking this evening with Arab leaders, as of now no similar call is planned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who for his part is expected to hold a limited-security consultation tonight with several ministers and senior defense officials.