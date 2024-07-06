Yitzhak Yifat, paratrooper in iconic photo of Six-Day War, dies at 81

Dr. Yitzhak Yifat, 81, one of the three paratroopers immortalized in an iconic photograph taken at the Western Wall during the Six-Day War in 1967, has died on Saturday, Israeli media reported. The media indicates that he died from an illness, without providing further details.

Born in 1943, Yifat marked the history of Israel not only by his actions, but also by his image. The photograph by David Rubinger, which has become a symbol of Israeli victory and the reunification of Jerusalem, shows him in the center, a fresh-faced youth, gazing in wonder at the Western Wall. Standing alongside him were his fellow paratroopers Tzion Karasenti and Chaim Oshri.

This image captured a pivotal moment in Israeli history, symbolizing the reconquest of the Old City of Jerusalem and the regained access to the most sacred site in Judaism after nearly 2000 years. After the war, Yifat pursued a career in medicine, becoming a gynecologist in Kiryat Malachi. Despite his fame due to the photograph, he led a quiet life, dedicated to his profession and his family.

The death of Dr. Yifat marks the end of an era for many Israelis. He embodied not only the courage and dedication of the 1967 soldiers, but also the realization of a dream of the Jewish people.