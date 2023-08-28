Tiësto, who was born under the name Tijs Michiel Verwest, is considered by many to be the one of the greatest and most important DJs in the history of EDM

Superstar DJ and music producer Tiësto is expected to return and play a show in Israel in November, according to a report from Israeli outlet Mako on Monday.

The show is expected to be held at Expo Tel Aviv.

Tiësto, who was born under the name Tijs Michiel Verwest, is considered by many to be the one of the greatest and most important DJs in the history of electronic dance music (EDM).

In a recent poll conducted by "MIXMAG," the Dutch artist emerged as the preeminent DJ in history, securing the top spot through a resounding majority of votes.

The acclaimed DJ surpassed notable contenders like Richie Hutin, Carl Cox, Sven Väth, and Paul Van Dyk.

The influential artist has carved a remarkable path in the realm of electronic music, being credited for delivering some of the most resonant hits of recent times, such as "The Motto," "The Business," and "Jackie Chan." His portfolio also boasts enduring anthems like "Adagio For Strings," "Traffic," and "Lethal Industry," which continue to captivate audiences.

The Dutch DJ continues to play over 100 shows a year, including MainStage performances at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, Creamfields, and more.

Tiësto's show in Tel Aviv will be his first in Israel in over a year, where he last played at a festival in the southern city of Eilat.