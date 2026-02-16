Athens: Israeli TV producer Dana Eden, co-creator of “Tehran,” dies at 52

The Israeli television industry is mourning the sudden death of Dana Eden, a prominent producer and co-creator of the internationally acclaimed series Tehran.

She passed away at the age of 52 while in Greece overseeing the filming of the show’s fourth season.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Eden was closely supervising the ambitious and complex new season of the series. She was found dead in her hotel room in Athens. Israeli media report that her brother, concerned after receiving no response to her messages, initiated a search that led to the discovery.

Greek authorities have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police are reviewing hotel surveillance footage and collecting statements from staff. At this stage, there is no evidence of foul play.

“Tehran,” a thriller about a Mossad agent operating in the Iranian capital, has become one of the most widely exported Israeli series worldwide. Its third season premiered last month and was met with both critical acclaim and popular success.

Eden co-founded Dana and Shula Productions with producer Shula Spiegel. Together, they produced “Tehran” as well as other notable series including “Saving the Wildlife,” “She Has It,” “Magpie,” and “Shakshouka.” She was widely regarded as one of the most influential and prolific figures in Israeli television production.

Her unexpected passing has sent shockwaves through the Israeli audiovisual industry, leaving colleagues and audiences alike grieving the loss of a creative force who helped bring Israeli stories to a global stage.