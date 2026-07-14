Exclusive: An IDF soldier's punishment for appearing in stream with controversial blogger

The visit of the antisemitic blogger Brayden Erik Peters, also known as Clavicular, has come to an end, but the consequences are still being felt in Israel. During his visit, he documented himself with Shira Braun, an IDF soldier severing in the international branch of the Spokesperson's Unit.

After the embarrassment she caused in the army, i24NEWS' Yinon Shalom Yatach and Lior Ayesh reveal the IDF's punishment for the soldier: suspended jail time, disqualification from her military profession, and dismissal from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

After appearing before her commanders in a disciplinary hearing, Braun will no longer be allowed to serve as a social media coordinator. She will be transferred to another unit until the end of her service, and could face an actual prison sentence if she commits another disciplinary violation. It should be noted that Braun is expected to complete her military service in about two months.

As previously reported, Peters’ visit to Israel, which lasted several days and was documented live, sparked enormous public outrage because earlier this year he was recorded singing “Heil Hitler” alongside antisemitic content creators and giving a Nazi salute in Miami.

The person who paid the highest direct price for the visit was Israeli content creator Shira Braun, who accompanied Peters throughout the livestream and introduced herself as the manager of the IDF's international TikTok account. During the live broadcast, Peters was recorded asking her whether he would receive $7,000 for posts in favor of Israel, and requested that she upload a video of him to the official military account—a request that was declined after Braun noted that it would "land her in jail."

Following the broadcast, Braun received severe threats to her life on social media, including calls for serious violence from users and well-known online personalities. It was reported that following the uproar, Braun deleted all of her social media accounts and was dismissed from her military position.

In the past week, Peters stirred up provocations in the streets of Tel Aviv, received threats, and stormed out of an interview with Channel 13, leaving in protest in the middle. Yesterday, the internet star announced live on his website that he is leaving Israel "and does not intend to return."

During the broadcast, Peters offered his own explanation for the public backlash against him, claiming that the real reason he had become "public enemy" in Israel was not his antisemitic past but the leak of a photo showing him with people close to the prime minister.

"That's why I'm leaving," Clavicular said angrily during the livestream, referring to his confrontation with on Channel 13. "I did an interview, and the moment I put my AirPods in and the guy started talking about the club incident"—referring to the episode in Miami where he was filmed giving a Nazi salute—"I told him, 'My reputation has been damaged because of people like you. Bad reporters who don't want to do anything except get clickbait headlines.' They refused to talk about the fact that Israel's public relations benefited a lot from me being here."