Haifa illuminates December with a month of light, culture, and community

Haifa kicked off its December celebrations on Monday evening with a dazzling display of light and festivity, as the city’s giant Hanukkah menorah, Christmas tree, and crescent moon were lit together at Ben-Gurion Boulevard Square.

The symbolic lighting, attended by Mayor Yona Yahav, marks the start of a month-long celebration highlighting the city’s rich cultural tapestry and spirit of shared life.

The streets of Haifa have been transformed into a vibrant canvas of color and illumination, creating a festive atmosphere that invites residents and visitors alike to explore the city.

From interactive street performances to art installations, music, dance, and culinary experiences, the city offers an immersive cultural journey that spans neighborhoods, community centers, and public spaces.

Mayor Yahav described the celebrations as a reflection of Haifa’s identity. “This month is about neighborliness, creativity, and multiculturalism,” he said.

“The menorah, the tree, and the crescent moon lit together express our commitment to living together with dignity, partnership, and reciprocity.”

Throughout December, Haifa will host a variety of events designed to engage all ages and interests.

The city’s cultural institutions, theaters, libraries, and public spaces will offer performances, workshops, fairs, and interactive experiences, ensuring that both residents and visitors can enjoy the festive season.