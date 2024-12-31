National Library displays rare Franz Kafka papers brought to Israel

Israel's National Library is exhibiting rare personal papers of the famous Czech Jewish writer Franz Kafka, which details the peculiar author's daily life and struggles – in addition to his relationship with Zionism.

Kafka, who suffered from tuberculosis before it killed him in 1924, was a relatively unknown writer at the time of his death. His unusual stories were later praised and found fame for their quirky and bizarre narratives, exposing a surreal view of modern existence as a bureaucratic nightmare – leading to the word "Kafkaesque" being introduced in the English language in the 20th century.

His best-known story, "The Metamorphosis," tells of Gregor Samsa, a salesman who wakes up one morning to find that he has transformed into a bug. This, along with "A Hunger Artist," "The Trial," and more, solidified his place as one of world literature's most beloved writers.

While he was alive, however, the papers reveal an affable but tormented man. Brought to Israel by his best friend, Dr. Max Brod, the papers formed the basis for the special exhibit, "Kafka: Metamorphosis of an Author." The exhibit will continue into June, showing the papers that unveil his complicated relationship with his parents, as well as the important place his prospective female partners held in his life. Of note was his interest in Zionism, being part of the Jewish community in Prague.