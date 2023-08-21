Israel: Iron Dome intercepts drone in Gaza area for second day in a row

Two interceptor missiles were launched at the aircraft in question

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system was activated Monday morning to intercept what appears to be a drone launched from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF spokesperson confirmed that Iron Dome "fired at an unidentified vessel from Gaza." Residents of the Israeli communities near the border said that no alert was sounded.

Two interceptor missiles were reportedly launched at the aircraft in question. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the authorities.

Earlier on Sunday, Iron Dome shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the southern border with the Gaza Strip. The aircraft did not cross into the territory of Israel, according to the IDF.