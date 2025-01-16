10 soldiers injured in training accident on IDF base

Ten soldiers were moderately and lightly injured in a training accident during instruction at the military engineering school in the south, it was learned this morning (Thursday). In addition, significant damage was caused to the building. Military police opened an investigation into the circumstances.

The incident occurred during advanced training on recognizing enemy ammunition, as an RPG taken from Hezbollah, part of a display inside the classroom, exploded and hit the soldiers. The display included explosives as part of the bomb threat workshop given to all engineering corps soldiers. The injured were evacuated to hospitals by helicopters and military ambulances, with the damage caused to the building estimated to be hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Immediately after the event, the head of the base and other commanders began evacuating the injured and began an initial investigation. Due to the event, it was decided to halt training for 24 hours as investigations are conducted.

This is the second time that a captured weapon has exploded this month. Last week, as an exhibit of Hezbollah munitions taken during the operation in the north was being taken down, one of the explosives blew up in the hands of an IDF soldier, moderately injuring him.