13 suspects arrested on major highway as security forces foil terror attack

Highway 6 was blocked from the Horshim interchange northward as police arrested 13 suspects in a security incident. A helicopter was launched into the air to assist in the operation.

Later in the evening, the Israel Police and Israel Defense Forces said that one of the suspects was planning a terrorist attack. Three more Palestinians were arrested in the village of Bani Naim near Hebron, West Bank, as part of the terror cell.

After about an hour, Israel's main toll road was opened to traffic. The vehicle was impounded after the police bomb squad cleared it for rigged explosives.