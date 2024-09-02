14 terrorists killed in Israeli operations in Jenin, West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that 14 terrorists in the northern West Bank were eliminated, 30 bombs neutralized, and 25 terrorists arrested in joint operations with the Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency.

The precise, targeted operation is dismantling terrorism in the West Bank's Jenin area.

The terrorists were eliminated in gunfights and airstrikes, with 20 weapons confiscated in raids. An underground weapons storage area was uncovered, with roadside bombs also neutralized that endangered civilians and Israeli forces.

"During the operation, terrorists were identified throwing explosives from the roof of a mosque at the forces," the IDF said. "This is further proof of the terrorists' use of civilian infrastructure in order to carry out terrorist acts."