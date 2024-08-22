The Jerusalem District Police revealed on Thursday that a 16-year-old from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina had been arrested for trying to recruit classmates to the terror organization.

The suspect was arrested for investigation by the police and his remand was extended by a judge ahead of an indictment.

The boy is originally from northern Israel and was arrested in the beginning of the month. A student in a school specializing in electronics and physics, he tried to spread Islamic State ideology among his friends – his handle on social media networks alluded to one of the former leaders of the terror organization.

Investigators found evidence on his phone that strengthens the suspicions against him. This includes content showing terrorism and violence, ISIS plans, an instructional video on making explosives, and sabotage. Also, the investigators revealed files in his possession such as formulas for making explosives and ways to purchase the materials, as well as Islamic religious laws on the subject of suicide bombings, murder of innocent people, and more.

From testimonies his peers gave to the police, it appears that the suspect repeatedly tried to recruit them to the ISIS terrorist organization and even threatened those who chose not to join the ranks of the terrorist organization. He said that ISIS terrorists would kill them one day. Some of them were also told that he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack in the form of a rigged car or using explosives and to die as a "martyr," according to his words. The investigation also revealed that some of the teachers at the school he attended were aware of this and even called him a "little terrorist." Concurrent to the police investigation, a report on the school will be submitted to the Ministry of Education.