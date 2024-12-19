19-year-old Israeli-Arab passed information to Hezbollah

Israeli prosecutors on Thursday indicted Mohammad Saadi, a 19-year-old resident of Nazareth, who transferred information to Hezbollah during the war. Saadi was arrested last month in a joint operation by the Shin Bet security agency and officers from the Northern Police District.

The investigation revealed that, in recent years, Saadi contacted Hezbollah several times, and even requested to join their ranks. In addition, he reached out to the Al-Manar television network, affiliated with Hezbollah, and asked to send them various photos and videos, including during the war.

The investigation further revealed that Saadi transmitted information about missile landing sites, aircraft movements, and IDF force locations to the terror group during the war.

Saadi was charged with contact with a foreign agent.