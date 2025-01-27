2 reserve soldiers suspected of espionage for Iran

Yuri Eliasof and Georgy Andreyev, two Israeli reservists residing in the Krayot district of Haifa, were arrested on suspicion of carrying out operations for the Iranians, the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police said Monday.

One of them, the police said, passed on classified material he obtained during his military service in the Iron Dome air defense system. They were remanded in custory until Friday for the purpose of filing an indictment against them.

The two were arrested this month in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and police's Lahav 433 Unit. The investigation revealed that, for several months, Eliasfov was in contact with an Iranian agent, and carried out tasks in exchange for money. In addition, he graffitied "Children of Ruhollah" in various sites across the country.

The investigation further revealed that during the relationship, Eliasfov proposed to his friend Andreyev to also be in contact with the Iranian operator for the sake of carrying out tasks for financial reward. Andreyev agreed and was in contact with the operator, while he carried out his tasks such as spraying graffiti.

The police and the Shin Bet investigation revealed that the two suspects understood that they were in contact with an Iranian entity, based on media publications they were exposed to regarding the arrest and investigation of Israeli citizens for similar charges. The investigation also revealed that the Iranian entities are trying to recruit Israelis through social networks.

"We are repeating the warning for citizens and residents of Israel against establishing contact with foreign elements and performing tasks for them," the Shin Bet and the police said in a statement, vowing "to act to enforce the law severely against those involved in this activity. The public is asked to continue reporting to the Shin Bet or police on any suspicious contact received from an unidentified source for the execution of 'tasks' and various missions, mainly contacts on different social networks."