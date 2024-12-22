2 residents of Jerusalem indicted for aiding Hezbollah

Two residents of Jerusalem were indicted on Sunday for maintaining ties with Hezbollah and transferring sensitive information to the terrorist organization.

Aged 33 and 35, the prosecution requested they be remanded in custody until the legal proceedings are over.

Identified as Abd al-Salaam and Taer Asili, the two are accused of contacting a Hezbollah handler named Dania through the messaging app WhatsApp. Even after discovering she is a Hezbollah operative, the pair continued to correspond with her. One of accused is also charged with holding a firearm without a license.

Until they were caught, they sent Dania information about Israel, including news articles and photos of the Caesarea area.

Asili purchased a SIM to communicate with a high-ranking Hezbollah officer, known as El-Haj. Evidence uncovered during the investigation shows that Asili refused to take pictures of the Metula area during correspondences with El-Haj. Al-Salaam was photographed with a firearm during a visit to Jenin in the northern West Bank, the indictment read.