Magen David Adom said that three people had been killed in a shooting attack on the Allenby crossing with Jordan on Sunday. The terrorist was neutralized.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a gunman came in a truck from the Jordanian side. He disembarked and began firing at Israeli security forces, killing three civilians. He was neutralized by security forces stationed at the crossing.

IDF troops are currently clearing the truck of any booby traps, a statement said.

The crossing is closed until further notice, a security source at the crossing told i24NEWS.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the victims of the attack. "We are surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran's axis of evil," he said at a cabinet meeting.