20-year-old seriously wounded in West Bank ramming attack

A ramming attack severely wounded one Israeli on Wednesday at the Givat Assaf junction in the West Bank. A heavy truck driver transporting fuel sped towards a bus station and hit several people standing there.

The wounded was identified as a 20-year-old who received first aid by Magen David Adom.

The terrorist, Hayel Issa Daifullah from the village of Rafat near Ramallah, was neutralized by security forces who opened fire on him. IDF forces imposed road blocks in the area, and fire and rescue services are handling the truck that carried the explosive material.

Hamas praised the attack, calling it a "natural response" to Israel's "occupation," while calling for more terrorist attacks until "we sweep Israel from our lands."

Israel has operated extensively in the West Bank against terrorists embedded in Palestinian towns and cities, with the security establishment fearing another front may open amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and with Hezbollah in the north.