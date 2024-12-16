28% increase in conscription to combat units amid war
The IDF spokesperson published the recruitment data during the last two months, which reflected a greater motivation to serve in combat units compared to last year
The recruitment data for the November-December draft was published Monday by the IDF, showing a peak in conscripts drafting for combat roles.
For women, new pilot programs for female fighters have been launched, including a department in the Combat Intelligence Collection unit and a training path for mobile infantry. In addition, the current recruitment cycle began the IDF's first recruitment for the establishment of a new engineering battalion. As a result, recruitment stood at 20 percent more than the the same period last year.
In coming weeks, there will be recruitments for units supporting combat positions, which are of great importance for the military success in providing the necessary support for fighters in the field. A new Hasmoneans Division will also be established as part of the recruitment for the ultra-Orthodox youth.
The full recruitment data
Recruitment rates for male combatants are as follows:
Golani Infantry Brigade - 109 percent
Givati Infantry Brigade - 108 percent
Kfir Infantry Brigade - 106 percent
Nahal Infantry Brigade - 109 percent
Paratroopers Brigade - 100 percent
Armored Corps - 108 percent
Engineering Corps - 108 percent
Artillery Corps - 109 percent
Combat Intelligence Collection - 106 percent
Infantry Border Units - 120 percent
Border Police - 103 percent
Air Defense - 108 percent
Search and Rescue - 108 percent
Recruitment rates for female combat soldiers:
Infantry Border Units - 134 percent
Combat Intelligence Collection - 186 percent
Artillery - 183 percent
Air Defense - 144 percent
Search and Rescue - 157 percent
Border Police - 129 percent