28% increase in conscription to combat units amid war

The recruitment data for the November-December draft was published Monday by the IDF, showing a peak in conscripts drafting for combat roles.

For women, new pilot programs for female fighters have been launched, including a department in the Combat Intelligence Collection unit and a training path for mobile infantry. In addition, the current recruitment cycle began the IDF's first recruitment for the establishment of a new engineering battalion. As a result, recruitment stood at 20 percent more than the the same period last year.

In coming weeks, there will be recruitments for units supporting combat positions, which are of great importance for the military success in providing the necessary support for fighters in the field. A new Hasmoneans Division will also be established as part of the recruitment for the ultra-Orthodox youth.

The full recruitment data

Recruitment rates for male combatants are as follows:

Golani Infantry Brigade - 109 percent

Givati Infantry Brigade - 108 percent

Kfir Infantry Brigade - 106 percent

Nahal Infantry Brigade - 109 percent

Paratroopers Brigade - 100 percent

Armored Corps - 108 percent

Engineering Corps - 108 percent

Artillery Corps - 109 percent

Combat Intelligence Collection - 106 percent

Infantry Border Units - 120 percent

Border Police - 103 percent

Air Defense - 108 percent

Search and Rescue - 108 percent

Recruitment rates for female combat soldiers:

Infantry Border Units - 134 percent

Combat Intelligence Collection - 186 percent

Artillery - 183 percent

Air Defense - 144 percent

Search and Rescue - 157 percent

Border Police - 129 percent