4 suspects arrested after West Bank terrorist attacks against Palestinians

Three adults and a minor were transferred for investigation by the Shin Bet and the police, on suspicion of carrying out terror actions against Palestinians

i24NEWS
1 min read
Israeli soldiers seen during an army operation the Jit junction west of Nablus, West Bank
Israeli soldiers seen during an army operation the Jit junction west of Nablus, West BankNasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police arrested four suspects, three adults and a minor, who allegedly commited terror attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to a joint statement.

One of the incidents occured in the village of Jit a week ago, which resulted in a Palestinian killed as Jewish rioters threw rocks and Molotov cocktains as well as set fire to buildings and vehicles.

About 50 Israelis came from the outpost of Havat Gilad and attacked the village. They shot live ammunition towards residents at several points of the attack. A house was completely burned down in the incident after a firebomb was hurled inside with the residents still there, but they all made it safely out.

