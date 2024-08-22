4 suspects arrested after West Bank terrorist attacks against Palestinians

The Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police arrested four suspects, three adults and a minor, who allegedly commited terror attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to a joint statement.

One of the incidents occured in the village of Jit a week ago, which resulted in a Palestinian killed as Jewish rioters threw rocks and Molotov cocktains as well as set fire to buildings and vehicles.

About 50 Israelis came from the outpost of Havat Gilad and attacked the village. They shot live ammunition towards residents at several points of the attack. A house was completely burned down in the incident after a firebomb was hurled inside with the residents still there, but they all made it safely out.