4 terrorists reportedly killed in West Bank airstrike

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that a drone strike targeted terrorists in the Jenin area of the northern West Bank.

Palestinian sources said that four people were killed in the strike, which targeted Kfar Sir, a village near Qabatiya in the Jenin governate. In contrast to past targeted killings, the decision to fire was not made out of a imminent threat of a terrorist attack, but rather out of a window of opportunity to eliminate terrorists under surveillance.

The IDF also said that it mapped out the home of a terrorist who perpetrated a shooting attack at the Gitai Avisar junction in the West Bank, which is slated for demolition in accordance with Israeli policy.

The Israel Police released footage of a raid in Ramallah against the military equipment supplier the terrorist made purchases from.