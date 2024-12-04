5 Israelis arrested after illegally entering southern Lebanon

Israel Police arrested five Israelis, residents of the southern city of Arad, who had crossed into Lebanese territory illegally, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Israeli soldiers apprehended the suspected inside Lebanon after crossing the border. Officers who took custody of them transferred them to the Kiryat Shmona police station for processing. The suspects are being questioned currently, with the results of the investigation to form the basis of the legal process against them.

The Israel Police stressed that entering areas along the border is dangerous and forbidden, constituting a serious crime that is punishable by up to four years in prison.