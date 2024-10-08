85 rockets fired at Haifa from Hezbollah in largest barrage since wars' start |LIVE BLOG

United Nations: Lebanon could experience "same catastrophic spiral" as Gaza

Matthew Hollingworth, the World Food Programme director for Lebanon, expressed deep concern during a virtual press conference from Beirut, drawing alarming parallels between the two situations. He stated, "We are on the brink of a devastating spiral similar to Gaza. We must act now to prevent it."

James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, echoed these concerns, highlighting troubling similarities with Gaza, especially regarding mass displacements and the impact on children. He criticized the language used to downplay the severity of the situation. Jeremy Laurence from the UN Human Rights Office emphasized the scale of devastation, describing it as "unimaginable" for the populations in both Lebanon and Gaza.