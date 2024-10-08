85 rockets fired at Haifa from Hezbollah in largest barrage since wars' start |LIVE BLOG
The Israeli army said interception attempts were made, and further details were being investigated - Click on the link for more.
United Nations: Lebanon could experience "same catastrophic spiral" as Gaza
Matthew Hollingworth, the World Food Programme director for Lebanon, expressed deep concern during a virtual press conference from Beirut, drawing alarming parallels between the two situations. He stated, "We are on the brink of a devastating spiral similar to Gaza. We must act now to prevent it."
James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, echoed these concerns, highlighting troubling similarities with Gaza, especially regarding mass displacements and the impact on children. He criticized the language used to downplay the severity of the situation. Jeremy Laurence from the UN Human Rights Office emphasized the scale of devastation, describing it as "unimaginable" for the populations in both Lebanon and Gaza.
🚨 Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel
🚨 Rocket barrage in northern Israel: alarms sound in Kiryat Shmona and the surrounding areas
Former PM Bennett calls for action against Iran's nuclear program
"This is a unique window of opportunity that gives us both the legitimacy and the ability to hit them hard."
Emirates Airlines cancels all flights to and from Iran
Emirates announces that its flights to and from Iran are cancelled today. The airline says it continues to closely monitor the situation in the region and is in contact with relevant authorities regarding developments.
South Lebanon: IDF takes control of olive grove from which Hezbollah operated
Fighters from the Golani Brigade have successfully taken control of a residential compound and an olive grove in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah operatives were active. During the operation, IDF forces destroyed a significant cache of weapons located in the area.
The operation uncovered a loaded and ready-to-fire rocket launcher aimed at northern Israeli localities, along with extensive underground infrastructure and living quarters used by Hezbollah. Within the compound, troops identified an assessment area and a substantial stockpile of arms, including launchers concealed in the kitchen, anti-tank missiles, camouflage nets, and various combat equipment.
In Jerusalem, U.S. Senator Graham calls for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia before the end of the year
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is urging Saudi Arabia and Israel to establish diplomatic relations by the end of the year. He warns that a future U.S. administration may not have enough votes to support such a deal. The Biden administration is seeking to negotiate a normalization deal between the two countries, including U.S. security guarantees for Saudi Arabia. Graham, who is considered close to Donald Trump, suggests that a U.S.-Saudi defense treaty could pass the Senate under Biden.