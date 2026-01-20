Experts warn an Iranian attack would test Israel's air defense systems

The questions surrounding an American attack on Iran and an Iranian retaliatory attack against Israel remain unresolved. One thing is clear to the experts: if and when such an attack occurs, it will challenge Israel’s air defense array.

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ilan Biton, Former Head, Israel Air Defenses: "There is no doubt that there need to be more interceptors. Do we need to defend ourselves to death? To infinity? The answer is no."

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Shachar Shohat, Former Head, Israel Air Defenses: "The challenges are, of course, dealing with missile volleys on scales that we had to face in the past, and perhaps even larger. Ultimately, there is no 100 percent in defense, and every penetration of a missile into Israeli territory, with a large warhead of dozens of kilograms and sometimes hundreds of kilograms, can cause very great damage to human life and can cause great damage to infrastructure."

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ran Kochav, Former Head, Israel Air Defenses: "Defense is always a scarce resource. There is always a lack of radars, always a lack of interceptors, always a lack of solutions, always a lack of intelligence. If there is anywhere in the world protected on a good level, perhaps even a very good level, it’s the State of Israel."

The war with Iran proved that Israel’s missile defense array is among the best in the world, with interception rates of nearly 90 percent. Recently, the "Or Eitan" system entered service: A powerful laser cannon meant to provide a solution for drone and short-range missile threats, at a minimal cost and, above all, with maximum precision. But even this system is not without its disadvantages.

Brig Gen. (Res.) Ilan Biton, Former Head, Israel Air Defenses: "Very severe weather also affects the laser. But the combination of the Iron Dome and laser as a complementary layer from below, with choices over what you shoot at with what, is undoubtedly a great advantage."

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ran Kochav, Former Head, Israel Air Defenses: "War is not a walk in the park. It is a very complex and very difficult thing, and even next time, whether it happens to us soon or at some point in the campaign against Iran, the defense will not be perfect."

According to reports, Israel asked US President Trump to delay the attack on Iran, partly because the air defense array needs further improvement ahead of a new round of fighting. Nonetheless, experts agree that even now, Israel's air defense is highly advanced, well-equipped, and ready for the mission.

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Shachar Shohat, Former Head, Israel Air Defenses: "The State of Israel has an air defense capability, as I said, the best of its kind in the world. It is always right to have more, it is always right to strengthen."