The Lufthansa Group has announced an extension of flight cancellations to Israel, suspending operations until November 1st.

This decision affects several airlines within the group, including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Initially set to resume flights by October 14, the group has now extended the suspension due to ongoing security concerns. Passengers impacted by these cancellations are offered the option to cancel their tickets free of charge or to rebook.

"Air France" and "Transavia" announced last night that they would also halt flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until October 8, citing the security situation as the reason.

In response to the growing number of cancellations from foreign airlines, El Al has committed to adding more flights to assist affected passengers. Additionally, Transport Minister Miri Regev is currently in Hungary, engaging in discussions with relevant ministers to address the air travel crisis and to seek the cancellation of the European Union's advisory against flights to Israel.