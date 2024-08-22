Arab-Israeli doctor indicted for joining Islamic State

An Israeli citizen was arrested in July on suspicion of joining the Islamic State, according to a joint statement by the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police on Thursday.

An indictment was filed on August 8 against Mohammad Azzam, 34-year-old resident of Be'er Sheva, originally from Nazareth, who works as a specialist doctor at Soroka Medical Center.

Azzam swore an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State and consumed harsh online content released by the terror organization, the investigation found.

"The Shin Bet and the police take seriously any involvement or affiliation of Israeli citizens with terrorist activity, including the Islamic State (ISIS), and will continue to work to thwart and bring the full severity of justice to those involved in these crimes," the statement said.