Beirut: IDF targets commander of IRGC Quds Force’s missile unit

The Israeli Air Force launched a precision midday airstrike in the Beirut area on Thursday, breaking a three-week lull in capital bombardments to target a senior commander of an Iran-linked militia.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2059958059498369034 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The targeted operation focused on an apartment building in the Choueifat neighborhood, located on the southern outskirts of Beirut.

According to Israeli intelligence sources, the strike specifically aimed to eliminate Ali al-Husseini, the head of the strategic rocket and missile unit within the Imam Hussein Division, an elite combat formation answerable to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force (IRGC-QF).

https://x.com/i/web/status/2059954152638193901 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

An Israeli security source stated that the operation was intended to send a clear and direct message to both Hezbollah and the Iranian regime. Simultaneously, the Israeli military expanded its operations into southern Lebanon, launching a separate strike against a target in the city of Nabatiyeh.

The fate of al-Husseini remains highly uncertain in the wake of the attack. While regional channels report that at least one individual was killed and several others were wounded in the Choueifat blast, neither the Israeli military nor Lebanese security officials have released conclusive verification regarding whether the assassination attempt was successful.