Ben Gurion airport suspends all flights as Israeli airspace closed

The Israeli Airports Authority announced on Saturday the full suspension of flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport and the closure of Israeli airspace due to the current security situation.

All flights are canceled until further notice, and aircraft already en route to Israel have been diverted to alternate airports.

Passengers affected by cancellations are urged to contact their airlines or travel agencies for information on refunds, re-routing, and updated schedules. The public has been advised not to go to the airport until further notice. However, it remains possible to pick up passengers who have landed or whose flights were canceled, following instructions from security authorities.

Those currently at the airport are asked to leave via designated buses or with the help of relatives. Drivers can retrieve vehicles from public parking lots. Internal airport shuttles remain operational, particularly from Gate 32 to remote parking areas and between terminals.

Checked luggage for canceled flights is being held in secure, restricted-access areas and will be returned to passengers when operations resume. Duty-free items are also safely stored and will be returned according to standard procedures.

The Airports Authority stated that air traffic will resume only after approval from national and security authorities, with an official announcement to be made once a reopening date is set. The situation continues to be closely monitored.