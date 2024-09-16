At least 10 arrested after guardsman lightly wounded in terror attack

Israeli security forces on Monday raided the home of a terrorist in Arara, in the Negev Desert, arresting at least 10 people for questioning.

This comes after a Border Police fighter was lightly wounded Sunday evening in a stabbing attack near the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem. At around 7:45 pm, the terrorist Zaid Abu Sbeih, a 33-year-old man from Ar'ara armed with a knife, approached the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, attacking Border Police from behind, stabbing one in the neck.

Immediately after attacking, the terrorist began to flee back towards the Old City. The wounded guardsman, along with others, chased after him and shot at him. The wounded guardsman was given further medical treatment.

A paramedic from the Magen David Adom motorcycle unit said that "The patient, who was fully conscious, was walking around the area suffering from a stab wound in the upper half of his body. We provided him with initial medical care at the scene, and he was later transferred to the hospital."

The area was flooded with police officers and Border Police, who sealed off the scene of the attack. Forensic specialists collected evidence at the location.

Hamas took responsibility for the attack, perpetrated "In response to the ongoing occupation crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, and the growing threats to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem, including the fascist plans of the Zionist right-wing government, as well as [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir's intentions to build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The terror organization further called in its statement to the masses to "escalate the attacks against the enemy soldiers and the settlers everywhere on our occupied land."