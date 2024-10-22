Cleared for publication: Netanyahu's private Caesarea residence hit by Hezbollah drone

The Hezbollah drone launched at the private residence of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit the site directly causing damage to the building, it was cleared for publication Tuesday.

On Saturday morning a Katyusha was fired towards Caesarea. From the Prime Minster's office it was reported then that Netanyahu and his wife were not at the location during the attack. Earlier today, the terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch - this after it was initially claimed that Iran was involved in the event.

At the time of the missile launch, no alarms were activated in the city, but only in the Galilots and north of Tel Aviv. However, at that same time, the various platforms of the Home Front Command did not indicate that alerts were activated in these areas.