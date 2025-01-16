Defense Ministry signs contract to boost production of Iron Dome batteries

Defense Ministry Secretary General, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, and Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman, signed a contract on Thursday for more Iron Dome, David's Sling, and high-powered Laser Defense System batteries.

Totalling $8.7 billion, US Congress approved the aid package in April 2024 to help Israel bolster its aerial defenses.

The Iron Dome system, developed in Israel and produced in partnership with the US government, is designed to defend against threats of short and medium range rockets and missiles, as well as threats of WMDs. The system integrates breakthrough technologies and is considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is the main developer of the system, in collaboration with the ELTA division of Israel Aerospace Industries and Amperst Company. The American Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is a central partner in the development and production of Israel's multi-layer systems, including David's Sling and Arrow, and in the production of Iron Dome components.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

"The signing of the Iron Dome contract is a central component in an unprecedented scope of effort, led by the IMOD together with Rafael and other defense industries, for force build-up and strengthening while fighting," said Zamir. "This is made possible thanks to the U.S. aid package, whose details we recently finalized in Washington, and for this, we thank the senior US administration officials. The Iron Dome system has transformed the battlefield, protected critical infrastructure, and saved many civilian lives. The deal we signed today will further enhance and expand the system's capabilities. I want to thank Rafael, its management, and employees for their enormous contribution to strengthening the IDF's qualitative military edge, only a fraction of which has been revealed to date."