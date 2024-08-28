Disturbing probe shows IDF shortcomings in settler attack on West Bank town

The Israel Defense Forces published on Wednesday the findings of an investigation into a deadly settler attack on the West Bank village of Jit two weeks ago.

After it was presented to the head of the Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, the results were made available to the public.

According to the probe, in the evening of August 15, the Shin Bet security agency received an alert about Israeli citizens on their way to carry out an attack in the area of Yitzhar in the central West Bakn. Road blocks were set up that prevented more rioters from arriving at the village and creating an event more serious incident.

Despite this, around 100 settlers entered the village at around 8:00 pm, setting three cars on fire, burning two buildings, and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails. The regional brigade declared an incident unfolding in Jit at 8:06 pm, with the first military force arriving six minutes later.

As they arrived, the probe said that the soldiers were unable to fully understand the situation and did not attempt to disperse the rioters. The investigation found that they should have acted and persevered against the rioters in preventing harm to Palestinians.

Later forces who arrived in the following minutes, including reserve and Border Police teams, began to quell the disturbances and push the rioters out of the village within half an hour.

"During the event, IDF troops rescued and assisted Palestinian families, including women and children, escaping from burning buildings and provided them with first aid," the investigation said. "Police forces, deployed at checkpoints throughout the area, prevented more Israelis from arriving intending to join the riots. During the incident, a Palestinian was killed as a result of shooting, and another Palestinian was wounded. The shooting is under investigation by the Israeli Police and Shin Bet."

The investigation also noted that at the beginning of the riot, several members of a nearby settlement's rapid response team, who were not in active reserve duty, arrived without permission dressed in IDF uniforms, acting contrary to the authority defined for them. As a result, two members were dismissed and their weapons were confiscated.0

No suspects were arrested on the day of the event, but last week, based on Shin Bet intelligence, four suspects were detained on suspicion of carrying out crimes in Jit. Three adults and a minor were transferred to the police for investigation. At its conclusion, the adults were arrested under an administrative order. The investigation of the events continues and it was noted in the IDF probe that additional arrests are planned.

"This is a most serious terror attack by Israelis who intentionally went out to harm the residents of the village of Jit, and we failed in that we were unable to reach earlier to protect them," Major General Avi Blot said. "The responsibility is first and foremost mine as the head of the system and I will do everything to improve it."

He continued: "I commend the IDF reservists who arrived at the scene, initiated contact, and operated at the risk of their lives, rescuing the lives of Palestinians who were trapped in burning houses. The IDF, Border Police, Shin Bet, and Israel Police are fully collaborating on this event and in general in order to curb the phenomenon. We have a lot of work ahead of us and we will be judged by actions, not words. The event is still ongoing and will not be concluded until we have dealt with the rioters."