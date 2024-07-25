Drive-by shooting terrorist attack in West Bank leaves 3 wounded

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drive-by terrorist attack on Thursday in Nabi Elyas, near the West Bank city of Qalqilya.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said the three received first aid as they arrived on the scene.

The IDF said it had launched a manhunt to apprehend the terrorist suspects.

"One soldier was moderately injured and two additional soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the attack," the IDF said. "The soldiers have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified. IDF soldiers are pursuing the terrorists and are reinforcing security on routes and towns in the area."

