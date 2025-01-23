East Jerusalem resident arrested for collaborating with Hezbollah

A Jerusalem prosecutor said on Thursday that a 32-year-old East Jerusalem resident, a gas station employee, is accused of establishing contact with Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations.

About a month ago, the suspect was arrested at his home in Issawiya. His investigation by the police and the Shin Bet revealed that he had made contact with Hezbollah operatives, and even joined a group called the "Axis of Resistance" on the internet a few years ago.

He made contact with a Hezbollah activist abroad and shared information with her. That activist previously recruited residents of East Jerusalem, and they were recently indicted for contact with a foreign agent. He was asked to photograph a Jerusalem courthouse, but he told her that this was not possible.

In addition, he established contacts with residents of East Jerusalem previously indicted, and even shared with one of them information about sensitive locations he photographed.

The suspect made contacts and met with terrorists in Jenin, traveling to the West Bank city where he met with the commander of the Jenin battalion, "Amir Abu Harb," who is affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. They posed with firearms in photos. In addition, the suspect helped transfer money to the Gaza Strip.