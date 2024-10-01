A tragic terrorist attack in Tel Aviv claimed the lives of seven people and left several others injured.

The incident occurred at a light rail station in the Jaffa neighborhood, causing panic among bystanders.

Preliminary reports indicate that two assailants exited the tram and immediately opened fire on the crowd. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos, with continuous gunfire echoing in all directions.

Emergency services, including Magen David Adom (MDA), quickly arrived on the scene, transporting the injured—some in critical condition—to Wolfson Hospital in Holon and Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Police confirmed that the two attackers were "neutralized" at the scene, effectively halting the violence. Authorities also addressed rumors regarding additional attackers at the Sharon Hotel in Herzliya, clarifying that there was no threat of a coordinated assault.

Later in the night, Ichilov Medical Center announced the passing of one of the individuals injured . The patient was admitted in critical condition with multi-system injuries. Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team to save his life, he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, bringing the death toll to 7.