Four Palestinians indicted over alleged ISIS-inspired terror plot

Four Palestinians, including a minor, were indicted Sunday on charges of planning terrorist attacks inspired by the Islamic State, according to Israel’s prosecutor’s office.

The suspects, three adults and a 16-year-old from East Jerusalem, are facing multiple security-related charges before the Jerusalem District Court.

Prosecutors allege the group formed a cell influenced by ISIS ideology and explored various methods of attack, including shootings, vehicle-ramming incidents, and the use of explosives.

The indictment states that the suspects gathered intelligence on potential targets, studied weapons use, and considered undergoing training.

Among the alleged targets were Damascus Gate in Jerusalem and the settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron. Authorities also claim the suspects consumed ISIS-related content online and, in some cases, attempted to recruit others.

The case is part of a broader trend identified by Israeli security services involving suspected ISIS-inspired activity. In recent months, similar arrests have been reported, including in Jericho and Beersheba, as officials warn of the continued risks posed by online radicalization and small, locally organized cells.